WEST BATH — A Waldoboro man who spent 2½ years in prison for fatally shooting his fiancée in Bath three years ago was sentenced Wednesday to two more years for violating probation.

Dylan Grubbs, 27, accidentally shot his fiancée, Chelsea Jones, in the head in the parking lot of a Shaw’s supermarket in November 2015.

Related Headlines Thomaston man who accidentally shot girlfriend pleads guilty

The couple, both living in Thomaston at the time, were there to meet a prospective buyer for a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Grubbs was showing the gun outside the SUV in which Jones was sitting when the gun fired.

Grubbs was sentenced to five years in prison, with 2½ years suspended.

On Wednesday, Grubbs was sentenced in West Bath District Court to serve 24 months of the suspended portion of his sentence, according to Assistant District Attorney A.J. Chalifour.

Grubbs failed to report to his probation officer in April and failed to attend and complete substance abuse treatment as directed by his probation officer in May, according to court documents.

He also violated probation when he tested positive for cocaine and later for opiates.

On March 12, Grubbs, whose license was revoked, was pulled over in Thomaston for a malfunctioning headlight. Driving with a revoked license, normally a misdemeanor, in this case was a felony because of Grubbs’ criminal history, Chalifour said.

Within a 10-year period, Grubbs had two convictions for operating after habitual offender revocation and two for criminal operating under the influence, according to court documents.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 9 months and 1 day for driving with a revoked license, the mandatory minimum sentence, Chalifour said.

Grubbs will serve that sentence concurrently with the two years for violating probation.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: