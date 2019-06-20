Auditions for “Camelot” will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 1-3 in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Both singing and non-singing roles are available.

The production will require some children 8 and older and are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and at 4:30 p.m. Sundays.

For all rolls, be prepared to read and follow a script and if possible, speak in a dialect attuned to the period of the show. There will be no dance audition, so possible movement ability will be considered by stage presence while singing and acting.

If auditioning for a singing role, come prepared to sing a song either from the show or in the style of the show. Provide either sheet music for the song to be accompanied by piano (lead sheet with chords or written out) or a link, mp3 or youtube karaoke version.

If auditioning for a lead singing role, select a couple of known songs from the show, with the possibility of being asked to sing one.

For more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

