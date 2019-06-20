COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Bryson Camp, of Augusta, and Emmett deMaynadier, of South China,were among the 537 undergraduates receiving a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado College at its May 19 commencement ceremony.
Camp, an environmental science, is a graduate of Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale.
deMaynadier, a film and media studies major, is a graduate of Waterville Senior High School.
