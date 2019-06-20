Immigration attorneys said Thursday that African migrants who arrived in Portland in recent weeks do not need to worry about Pres. Trump’s mass deportation threats.
The assurance comes as groups are offering two legal workshops for the families who have come to Maine’s largest city to seek asylum from the Sub-Saharan African countries.
City officials and a leader of the Congolese Community of Maine said some families have left the emergency shelter and are headed to Canada, because they are worried they will get rounded up and deported. That fear coincides with increasing talk by the Trump administration about an impending effort to deport large numbers of illegal immigrants.
But Beth Stickney, an immigration lawyer with over 30 years experience and a former executive director of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, said the fear is largely unfounded based on a preliminary review of some of family’s paperwork earlier this week.
“In general, they do not need to worry about deportation at all at this point,” said Stickney, who is now the executive director of the Maine Business Immigration Coalition.
She and other volunteer lawyers reviewed the paperwork of many of the families staying at the Portland Expo on Monday and found that all were legally present. Since they are in the country legally, they do not need to worry about being deported, unless they did not receive their notices to appear in court and miss a future court date, she said.
“The individuals at the Expo that we’ve seen so far arrived so recently that their cases have not yet been scheduled for hearings,” said Stickney, adding that most families seeking asylum show up for their court hearings. “I can say from personal experience I never had a client not show up for a hearing unless there was a medical emergency that prevented it – and then we successfully did a motion to postpone the hearing.”
ILAP Executive Director Sue Roche agreed. “People cannot be deported until they have completed the immigration court process,” Roche said.
Portland has received 87 families, totaling 292 individuals, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola, in recent weeks. As of Tuesday night, 223 people were still at the shelter.
The families are fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands. Many of the migrants ask to be sent to Portland, Maine, after learning about the support the city provides and because of the immigrant community that has taken root here.
The typical journey for these families begins with a flight to Ecuador or a boat ride to Brazil. Then the families, including pregnant women and young children, embark on a perilous months-long journey, mostly on foot, through rugged jungles, mountains and rivers in Central American and Mexico.
The new arrivals entered the U.S. through the southern border of Texas, declared their intent to seek asylum and were released into the country by immigration authorities and allowed to travel freely while they pursue their asylum case in immigration court. Asylum seekers are not allowed to work for at least six months after filing their asylum applications, and it can take many months to prepare the application before filing.
Lawyers from the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project will spend all day Friday at the Portland Expo, which was quickly converted into an emergency shelter last week, to review any paperwork the migrants may have and offer legal advice.
And tonight, the Congolese Community Association of Maine will be holding a workshop called “Building relationships between police and immigrant communities,” that also will address the legal rights of the migrants.
The workshop will feature interim Portland Police Chief Vern Malloch and attorney Vanessa Masterson. It will cover immigration proceedings, removal proceedings and multicultural outreach and engagement for police, among other things.
City Manager Jon Jennings said Wednesday that the city has been sensitive to the trauma that many asylum seekers have endured by the police and military back home. That’s primarily why the city has unarmed security guards inside the Expo, rather than uniformed police officers.
Those seeking asylum face a long and complicated application process, that includes paperwork, interviews and in some cases a court appearance. Applicants must fill out a 15-page application in English and provide documentation and proof that they would be — or have a credible fear of being — harmed if they returned to their country.
Affirmative applications, or those filed by people who came to the U.S. on a travel or student visa, can take years to be processed, while defensive applications, or those who have been detained at the border, can move quicker. In an effort to clear the existing backlog of immigration cases, federal officials have begun reviewing new applications first.
Maine’s asylum cases are handled out of Boston, which currently has more than 30,000 cases pending, according to data compiled by Syracuse University. The average wait for each case is 782 days.
The focus on legal help for asylum seekers comes as the inflow of migrants has largely stopped and officials from Portland and surrounding communities have begun focusing on trying to find housing for the migrants. Applications must be filed within a year of their arrival in the country.
Jennings said his goal is to decommission the shelter at the Expo within the next few weeks. But to do that, the 60 families would need to find more stable housing arrangements.
So far, the city has received nearly $400,000 in donations to help the families staying at the Expo.
The donations come from more than 2,500 people in 30 states and 226 different Maine communities, according to the city. But the costs of assistance for the families is sure to exceed those donations and some Portlanders are worried about the long-term costs to the city.
