The Frances Perkins Center will honor Steven Hufnagel, executive director of the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Frances Perkins Homestead National Historic Landmark in Newcastle.

This event recognizes the importance of the partnership between the trust and the Frances Perkins Center to preserve the Perkins Family Homestead so future generations can learn from the legacy of Frances Perkins, according to a news release from the center.

Speaking at the event will be Greg Paxton, executive director of Maine Preservation, also a valued partner working with the Frances Perkins Center in its efforts to protect the Perkins Homestead, which is named this year on his organization’s Maine’s Most Endangered Historic Places List. He will talk about the importance of preserving notable historic sites, according to the release.

The awards ceremony will include tours of the property. Attendees will receive information about preservation and future use plans for the Perkins Homestead site, which will include expanded public use once safe access and visitor amenities are in place. Light refreshments will be served.

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, a new organization formed by the merger of the Pemaquid Watershed Association and the Damariscotta River Association, holds and monitors a conservation easement over much of the 57-acre Perkins Homestead, ensuring that its natural and cultural resources are protected. In his capacity as lands stewardship and executive director of the association, and now of the trust, he has played a quiet but essential role in caring for this nationally significant property for the past decade, and continues to advocate for its preservation as a community resource.

Registrants will take a trolley to the Frances Perkins Homestead from the parking lot across from the gymnasium at Lincoln Academy, 81 Academy Hill, Newcastle, beginning at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. event.

The event is free to attend. Space is limited and registration is required.

To register, email [email protected], call 563-3374, or visit FrancesPerkinsCenter.org.

