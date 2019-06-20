I completely support Bishop Robert P. Deeley’s statement of protest to the Assisted Suicide Bill signed into Maine law. The terminally ill deserve care and compassion until natural death; not to be “put down” like an animal. This bill does not support life, but death.
Sr. Kathryn Kelm, SSS
Waterville
