NEW LONDON, N.H. — Three local students have completed Colby-Sawyer College’s internship requirement.

Haley Carver, of Sidney, completed her internship requirement at Northern Light Health Inland Hospital in Waterville. Carver, a junior, is majoring in sociology.

Chelsea Perry, of Oakland, completed her internship requirement at MaineGeneral Health in Waterville. Perry, a sophomore, is majoring in business administration.

Taylor Spadafora, of Monmouth, completed her internship requirement at the Permaculture Garden at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. Spadafora, a junior, is majoring in environmental science.

Internships are field experiences designed to provide a student learning opportunity under collaborative supervision between Colby-Sawyer College faculty, staff and work site professionals.

Internships offer opportunities for students to enhance their academic programs with work experience related to career interests in all industry areas in national and international settings.

