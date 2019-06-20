HAMDEN, Conn. — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.

They are: Emma Robertson, of South China; and Jada Choate and Madison Root, both of Winthrop.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

