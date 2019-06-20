PARIS — Six men from five Maine counties were arrested on charges of soliciting a prostitute during a sting at an Oxford County hotel on Wednesday.

Arrested were Jared Jordan, 22, of Raymond, Peter Callahan, 36, of Augusta, Tony Foglia, 39, of Saco, Daniel Rennie, 41, of Waterford, Dennis Fournier, 59, of Oxford, and Scott Delano, 54, of Friendship.

They were taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris and and released on $500 unsecured bail.

James Urquhart, chief deputy of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, said the six men made arrangements through a website set up by law enforcement and were arrested after showing up at a hotel in Oxford County.

“We’re not identifying the hotel due to privacy and business concerns,” Urquhart wrote in an email.

Soliciting a prostitute is a Class E crime punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by police departments from Oxford, Rumford, Lisbon and Auburn, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, FBI Human Trafficking Task Force, Department of Homeland Security and the District Attorney’s Office.

