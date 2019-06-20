Last week, Maine House legislators made headlines when Rep. Maxmin spoke for a bill when male colleagues interrupted her. Women in positions of power have been interrupted, silenced, and removed for decades, and this frustrating moment in politics reminds us of voices of men that have always been louder.

Men in positions of power have always had the say. This proved itself to still be true last week when Maxmin was interrupted just 15 seconds into her prologue. They blurted out that the speech was not on topic and a waste of time. Actually, the interruptions were a waste of time. A man stood up and interrupted a woman because he thought that his voice deserved to be heard more than hers was.

It’s clear that those who spoke out had no awareness of diversity issues. It is imperative that those who have power and privilege acknowledge the privileges held by such, and, to step aside when it is not your turn, working towards equity for those who don’t have the privilege you have. It’s time for someone else’s voice.

This is not a man-hating stance. This is equity, not equality. Equality assumes everyone is starting equally. In the real world, no one is equal and thus equity- giving everyone what they need to be successful.

In the upsetting case of last week, an appropriate action would’ve been for the interrupters to have acknowledged the privilege that their position and identity gives them, and modify their behavior, letting Maxmin give her speech on something she knows much about, and that is actually good for Maine’s future. As a family member once told me, he got into politics to listen to other people’s perspectives, not argue with them. Time to listen to your own advice, don’t interrupt her next time.

Emma Christman

Litchfield

