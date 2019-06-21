Every year, the Augusta Kiwanis Club recognizes Kiwanis Club members who have completed 25 years of more with the Legion of Honor Award.

This year’s Legion of Honor award recipients include: Past President Leroy Hussey 60 years; Past President Leo Murphy 55 years; Past President Robert Leason 50 years; Past President David Hastings 30 years; Scholarship Foundation Mark Johnston 30 years; Member Peter Thompson 30 years; Past Governor of the New England and Bermuda District of Kiwanis Carolyn Perry 25 years; Past President Richard Maxwell 25 years; and Assistant Treasurer

Gary Lapierre 25 years.

The club also recognizes members who have completed 5, 10, 15, and 20 years with the Legion of Merit Award.

This year’s recipients are: Past International Foundation Trustee and 2018-19 Augusta Kiwanis Club President Dr. Alice Savage, 20 years; Past Lt. Gov. Kim Merrill, 20 years; Past President Elizabeth Pohl ,15 years; President Elect

Jennifer Coffin, 15 years; Treasurer Philip Davidson, 10 years; and Member Ben Ridley, five years.

Collectively, they have been members of Kiwanis and given service for 415 years.

