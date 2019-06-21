FAIRFIELD — The board of the local school district Thursday approved budget increases they said would help address some of the positions and services taxpayers want to see while adding about three percent to the amount of money to be raised locally.

The new budget, which voters in School Administrative District 49 will consider approving next month, totals $27,368,581 and is an increase of $214,916 from a previous $27.15 million budget recommended by the board.

It includes an 8.9% overall tax increase, which translates to around 1 mil on the tax rate in each town. SAD 49 includes Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

The proposal was approved 9-3 by the board with Neal Caverly, Tim Martin and Shelley Rudnicki opposed. Caroline Toto-Lawrence was absent.

Voting to support the budget was Danielle Boutin, Jenny Boyden, Janice Chesley, Katrina Dumont, Katie Flood-Gerow, Shawn Knox, Kara Kugelmeyer, Jeff Neubauer and Roy White.

The new budget comes after residents June 11 rejected the $27.42 million budget by a margin of 596- 325 at the polls.

That budget had been changed by voters at the May budget meeting to include an additional $271,093 in expenses but failed to provide tax funding to pay for them.

Residents at the meeting had expressed wanting to see more money for educational instruction and less in administrative costs and the board Thursday took steps to add some spending for the programs and services residents expressed wanting, including the addition of a Reading Recovery program teacher that had been eliminated, two new special education teachers and three new special education technicians.

The budget also includes the removal of a Lawrence High School math teacher position that is not being filled; a reduction of $30,000 from contingency funds; and a $75,205 cost savings to be earned by eliminating the director of operations position.

Some of the duties of that position were assigned Thursday night to a new Transportation and Facilities Supervisor position, which includes the job of the former transportation director as well as some of the new duties previously held by the director of operations.

Superintendent Reza Namin said Scott Washburn, the current transportation supervisor, has agreed to take on the new duties as Transportation and Facilities Supervisor with $16,193 to be added on to his salary.

The job is one of the last that had originally been scheduled for a new job description and was reconsidered after the changes were put on hold in April when the board halted the superintendent’s restructuring plan.

Most of the five-hour meeting Thursday was spent on debate over the budget, which some residents said earlier in the week they had rejected because it was out of balance and there was confusion over what services would be funded.

The discussion centered on how the district should spend a limited amount of Title I funds, which are provided by the federal government, and whether the money would best be spent on paying for a Pre-K program in Albion to be run in conjunction with Kennebec Valley Community Action Program, or interventions like the Reading Recovery program teacher and math interventionists.

All three of those items are currently planned for funding in the new budget.

Rudnicki proposed funding the Pre-K program by creating a combined classroom for grades one and two students at the Albion Elementary School, which has just 15 students total in the two grades.

Lori Lee, principal of the school, said the idea was something that could be explored but she expressed trepidation at the board approving such a move on the night before the last day of school for the year.

“None of the parents know about this,” Lee said. “It’s a community situation. There is no forewarning here to the community. It’s the night before school closes for the year. I don’t have staff here over the summer to put this in place adequately.”

The Pre-K program, which was reintroduced this year after KVCAP said two years ago there wasn’t sufficient enrollment to run the program, will be funded in the district’s grant application for the federal funds. Lee said there is demand for the program this year and she already has 12 applications with the program capped at 16.

Kugelmeyer said a combined classroom at the Albion school was something that could be looked at, but it required more planning.

“The desire in the past to put the foot on the pedal to move it forward has cost us unneeded money,” Kugelmeyer said. “I don’t think we need to repeat that and create more public angst.”

In other news Thursday the board also voted to contract with the law firm Drummond Woodsum for legal services.

The move comes after Namin sought counsel from a different legal firm earlier this year as opposed to Drummond Woodsum, which has been working with the district for more than 30 years.

Some board members expressed concern with Namin choosing to use another firm without consulting with the full board first, prompting the district to put the services out to bid and make an official choice of firms.

“I think right now with someone who has been with our district for a while the consistency would be a strong piece for me,” said Flood-Gerow. “I haven’t heard anything bad about either. I think both are reputable. I think just having a firm that’s been with us since 1989 and has that level of history, I think that is something we can’t put a price tag on.”

The board also discussed looking at developing a policy or guidelines for changing the legal counsel or other large contracted services, such as auditing.

“I think setting a timeline for review of attorney services and also audit services (would be good) so we know every three years to go out to bid,” said board Vice Chairwoman Jenny Boyden. “I think we should do that for audit services too just to make sure we have a fresh set of eyes. It would be good to RFP for those services and any long-standing service contracts for the district and to have a policy around that.”

Finally, board Chairman Shawn Knox also updated the board Thursday night on the status of a review of the superintendent’s performance that was approved by the board after public outcry over buy-outs for three former administrators in April.

Knox said he is in finalizing the form and timeline that will be used for the review and expects to have them to the board at its next meeting.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: