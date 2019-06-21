Qualifying for the 100th Maine Amateur Championship is underway. For some trying to make the field for the tournament, which is set for July 9-11 at Portland Country Club, qualifying is taking a little longer than expected.

Thursday’s qualifying round at Poland Springs Golf Club was halted after a second weather delay, when the course was deemed unplayable. With more rain in the forecast for Friday, Maine State Golf Association officials determined that players who wished to continue their round can do so Monday. Players will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the spot they were when the second horn sounded Thursday afternoon, halting play the final time.

A majority of the field was able to complete Thursday’s round, which is why the MSGA elected not to cancel the round and have each player start from scratch. Of the 68 players who completed their round, Chris King and Will Kannegieser are the co-leaders at minus-1.

The Poland Spring qualifier is in the second of three Maine Am qualifying tournaments. The first was held June 13 at Biddeford-Saco Country Club, where 29 players earned a spot in the Maine Am field. Mike Arsenault, Jr. led the field at minus-2.

The third and final Maine Am qualifying tournament will be held at Waterville Country Club next Thursday. Fifty-five players earned qualifying exemptions for the tournament. Exemptions include multiple Maine Am winners, the winners of the tournament over the last 10 years, players who made the final day of the tournament last year, as well as the 2018 junior champion, Maine junior team members, and 2018 mid-amateur and senior tournament champions.

Jack Wyman will be playing for his third straight Maine Am title, after winning last year at Belgrade Lakes and 2017 at Brunswick.

Maine placed second earlier this week in the Tri-State matches against New Hampshire and Vermont. Played at Brunswick Golf Club, New Hampshire took the win with 148 points, with Maine second at 137, and Vermont third (120).

The two-day tournament featured alternating shot matches Tuesday, and singles matches Wednesday. Each singles match featured one player from each state. While Maine held a slim lead after day one, New Hampshire fought back with a strong second day to take the title.

Central Maine players on Team Maine included Susie Gravel of Augusta Country Club, Vicki Linquist of Natanis, and Jade Haylock of Turner Highlands.

Defending Charlie’s Maine Open champion Matthew Campbell took a step forward in his career a couple weeks ago, when he began play on the Web.com Tour. The Web.com Tour is the developmental professional golf tour for players trying to earn a spot on the PGA Tour.

Campbell made his Web.com Tour debut last week at the Lincoln Land Championship in Illinois, where he finished tied for 11th place.

“I was actually playing in a state open, the Mass Open, when I got the call, so I withdrew from the first round of that and flew out here,” Campbell said of joining the Web.com, in a video interview recorded after the first round of the Lincoln Land Championship and posted on the tour’s web page.

This weekend, Campbell is playing in the Wichita Open. He shot an even 71 on Thursday in the opening round. Through three holes Friday, Campbell was minus-1 for the day and the tournament.

Campbell won Charlie’s Maine Open at the Augusta Country Club last year by beating Peter French in a one-hole playoff. Campbell also won the tournament in 2015.

This year’s Charlie’s Maine Open is scheduled for August 20-21, again at Augusta Country Club.

