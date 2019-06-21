AUGUSTA — Maine Drug Enforcement agents said a New York man traveled to Augusta with 117.4 grams of crack before he was arrested on Wednesday.

Iziah Harrell, 31, is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine base — or crack — and one count each of aggravated trafficking in heroin and aggravated furnishing in methamphetamine. He was arrested Wednesday following a traffic stop on Leighton Road, when police dogs indicated that there were drugs in his backpack.

Harrell made his initial court appearance at the Capital Judicial Center on Friday via video from the Kennebec County jail. He was represented by Attorney Lisa Whittier, who said she may not represent him in the future.

State prosecutor Evan Fisher, citing two prior drug convictions and the amount of drugs found in Harrell’s possession, asked for Harrell’s bail to be set at $50,000, with conditions that he not use or possess illegal drugs, does not leave the state, be subject to random testing and abide by a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew. Whittier reserved argument on bail and his bail was set with the aforementioned conditions, but could be revised at a later date.

According to court documents, a cooperating defendant told police that Harrell would be arriving in Augusta on a bus and would be taken to the Waterville area to sell drugs. Police also learned that Harrell, who goes by the nickname “Max,” usually stays at a residence on Covell Road in Fairfield with a man and a woman.

Agents went to the bus station around 4 p.m. Wednesday, based on guidance from the cooperating defender, and identified Harrell exiting the Industrial Drive location and getting into a vehicle operated by the aforementioned man and woman. The vehicle, which police determined was unregistered, was pulled over on Leighton Road by a state trooper.

The man operating the vehicle reportedly told police Harrell and the woman were friends of his and they were going “to the lake.” The woman told police Harrell requested to be picked up at the bus station to go to a hotel in Fairfield. Harrell reportedly told police he would be staying at “the Fairfield Inn,” which does not exist in the Maine town.

After police asked Harrell if a police dog would indicate drugs in the car, Harrell said the dog may find crack but he did not know how much. The dog indicated that there were drugs in a backpack carried by Harrell. The backpack contained a fanny pack that contained 117.4 grams of cocaine base — or crack. There were also 2.4 grams of pills that tested positive for methamphetamine and ephedrine, as well as 3.6 grams of heroin. Based on the weight of the crack, he was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs.

Harrell reportedly has two prior felony drug convictions in Vermont, according to the affidavit.

