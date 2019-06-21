YARMOUTH — A veteran construction foreman was killed when a coworker backed over him with a street sweeper at a construction site Friday, police said.

Paul D. Haley, 57, of Farmington, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was a veteran employee of Reed & Reed, a Woolwich-based construction firm, said John Cooney, vice president of finance and development for the company.

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene about 11:45 a.m. Flaggers had been directing traffic around the street sweeper, which was being driven by Richard S. Mason, 30, of South Paris, police said. The crew was cleaning a section of roadway on Main Street under the Route 1 bridge in preparation for paving, said Yarmouth police Chief Daniel Gallant.

Investigators are working to reconstruct the fatal incident to learn what happened, but Gallant said alcohol and speed are not considered to be factors at this time.

Reed & Reed is the general contractor on the road project, which replaced the Route 1 bridge over Main Street, which has been under construction since 2017 and is slated to be complete next month.

“We are very sad to announce that today one of our employees lost his life in an accident on a construction site in Yarmouth,” the company’s statement said. ” Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and his family. Our immediate priority was to secure the scene of the accident and ensure the safety of all the persons on the site. It is too soon to know the cause of this accident, and we will be conducting our own internal investigation and fully cooperating with state and federal authorities in order to understand what happened.”

Haley was on foot before the incident, Gallant said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified, and the driver of the street sweeper will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as is standard for all drivers involved in fatal motor vehicle incidents.

This story will be updated.

