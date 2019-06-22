Cony High School class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 3, at Le Club Calumet, 334 River Road, in Augusta. The celebration will begin with a class picture at 5 p.m.

After the class picture, the traditional social hour and the 6:30 p.m. reunion buffet will follow, along with raffles, door prizes and a memorabilia display.

For more information, contact any classmate on the Reunion Committee: Peter Selwood, Madeline Gilbert Pomerleau, Phil Poulin, Jackie Fairfield Berry, Bob Bernier, April Campbell Napolitano, Jim Weymouth, Claudia Pignolet Fuginaga, Wayne Niles, Melicent Chapman Versteeg and Sally Hanson Foster.

Reservations must be made by July 1 by calling Foster at 622-6956.

The Cony class of 1959 is now on Facebook in hopes of finding some of its missing classmates as well as in communicating with all of them.

The committee seeks help is locating the following classmates: Gloria Arnold Starks, Carrie Cunningham Meader, Ellen deVaudreuil, Bonnie Nisbet Dutremble, Doug Getchell, Christina Gregoire Armstrong, Marie L. Grondin, Arlene Harwood, Joyce Houghton Tyler, Mary Jean Mason, Robert W. McLaughlin, Elaine Miller Weisberger, Bonnie Nisbet, Gerald Poulin, Orilda Alice Quirion, Rita Robinson Raynes, Judith Smith Couture, Lila C. Stevens and Terence Sullivan.

