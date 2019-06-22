BOSTON — Emmanuel College announced the following local students were named to its 2019 spring semester dean’s list.

They include Sarah Desrosiers, of Winslow; Leah Dufour, of Winthrop; Christine Miller, of Manchester; Micah Riportella, of Sidney; and Katherine Thompson, of Waterville.

To earn a spot on the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, manchester maine, sidney maine, waterville maine, winslow maine, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.