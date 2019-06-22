BOSTON — Emmanuel College announced the following local students were named to its 2019 spring semester dean’s list.
They include Sarah Desrosiers, of Winslow; Leah Dufour, of Winthrop; Christine Miller, of Manchester; Micah Riportella, of Sidney; and Katherine Thompson, of Waterville.
To earn a spot on the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
