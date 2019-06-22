WATERVILLE — A fire destroyed a single-family house early Saturday morning in Waterville, displacing five residents.

The two-story structure at 20 Mae Terrace caught fire just after 4:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Waterville Fire Department. No one was injured in the incident.

“Due to similar-sounding street names, some responding call personnel responded to May Street,” the news release noted, adding that at the time of the call, dispatchers were unsure whether anyone was still in the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigator from the state fire marshall’s office will analyze the scene Monday. The house, owned by Barbara Moody, is insured and has an assessed value of $106,800, according to town tax maps. It is near Waterville Senior High School.

“The residents will be staying with relatives in the area,” the news release said.

Roughly 25 firefighters from the Waterville, Winslow, Fairfield and Oakland fire departments went to the scene.

This story will be updated.

