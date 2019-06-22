Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6 of Hallowell will celebrate its 100th anniversary at 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Post home at 114 Second St., Hallowell.

Community members and friends of the Post are welcome to share a birthday cake and hear a presentation about how Post 6 members have supported the veterans, their families, and about their involvement in the community for the past 100 years.

For more information, contact Mike Madden at 622-2063 or [email protected].

