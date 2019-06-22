HAMILTON, N.Y. — Adrian Heath, of Gardiner, graduated May 19 from Colgate University.

Heath earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude during Colgate’s 198th commencement.

Heath, a graduate of Gardiner Area High School, majored in geology.

