HAMILTON, N.Y. — Adrian Heath, of Gardiner, graduated May 19 from Colgate University.
Heath earned a Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude during Colgate’s 198th commencement.
Heath, a graduate of Gardiner Area High School, majored in geology.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
The Harlow to host benefit barn party June 29 in East Winthrop
-
Community
Ramgren graduates from Davidson College
-
Community
Maine Connection Academy graduation
-
Community
Heath graduates from Colgate University
-
Nation & World
After calling off strikes on Iran, Trump suggests patience