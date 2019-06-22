UNITY — Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association has announced the schedule for its third season of Gather & Grow tours. Gardens, homesteads and more will be open to explore this summer, all are welcome to attend.

• Learn About a Homestead as it Grows will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Steve Rodrigue’s Homestead, 20 Hunt Road, Windsor.
• Tour a Homestead Focused on Food Preservation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Washington Homestead, Washington. The homestead is owned by Patty Manson.
• Enjoy Mort Mather’s Farm-to-Table Garden is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Easter Orchard Farm, Wells, owned by farmer and longtime MOFGA members Mort and Barbara Mather.
• Tour an Early-Stage Homestead at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Living Light Homestead in Surry.
• Explore Will Bonsall’s Homestead and Gardens starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Khadighar Farm in Industry.
• Meet Geese, Goats and More at Hostile Valley Living at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Hostile Valley Farm, Liberty, owned by Kirsten Lie-Nielsen and Patrick Jackson.

Donations will be accepted to support this free MOFGA programming.

For directions and more information, contact MOFGA at 568-4142, [email protected] or mofga.org.

