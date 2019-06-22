Waterville Creates!, a nonprofit supporting and promoting arts and cultural programs and institutions in Waterville, has received $25,000 from Northern Light Inland Hospital in support of the community capital campaign for the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, according to a news release from the agency.

Designed to bring together under one roof some of Waterville’s arts institutions, including the Maine Film Center, Common Street Arts, and a new gallery of the Colby Museum of Art, the Schupf center will be constructed on the current site of The Center building at 93 Main St., next to the Waterville Opera House and City Hall building and downtown’s central green space, Castonguay Square. Waterville Creates! and Colby College are partnering on this project, which is intended to create a hub for visual arts, performing arts, arts education, and film for children and adults. In addition to enhancing Waterville’s reputation as a destination for arts and culture, this new facility will add vitality to downtown Waterville during both the daytime and evening hours and serve as an economic driver for the region.

Northern Light Inland’s gift was pledged in support of the $2 million community capital campaign being led by Waterville Creates! as part of the overall fundraising goal of $18 million for the project.

Camden National Bank workers give $13,000 to Good Shepherd Food Bank

Camden National Bank employees recently made a $13,000 donation to the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The employee-raised money comes from snack sales at multiple bank operations centers, plus other fundraisers throughout the year.

The donation will go toward the food bank’s $5 million Food for All capital campaign, dedicated to transforming its Hampden facility into a food storage and distribution center for statewide hunger relief, according to the bank, based in Camden.

Good Shepherd purchased the former Bangor Daily News printing plant in 2015 in Hampden and has been using only part of that facility for its food distribution operations since 2016. The food bank’s $5 million Food for All capital campaign will fund significant renovations, transforming the facility into a food distribution center, including cold storage and freezer space to safely store and extend the shelf life of fresh and perishable foods. Once complete, the distribution center will help the Food Bank more efficiently and equitably serve neighbors in Downeast, central, and northern Maine, according to the release.

The $13,000 donation follows a $2,500 contribution Camden National Bank employees made to Good Shepherd at an event at the Camden Public Library in September 2018. To date, the Food for All campaign has raised nearly $4.1 million.

Franklin Savings’ Bowering becomes Business Solutions officer

Franklin Savings Bank in Farmington has added a new officer to its staff with the promotion of Beckie Bowering to Business Solutions officer, according to a news release from the bank.

Bowering, who has been with the bank since 2000, was assigned the role as business solutions manager when the program was launched last year.

Business Solutions is a suite of products designed to enable businesses to manage their banking services efficiently and effectively.

Since joining Franklin Savings Bank, Bowering has performed in numerous roles, including head teller, customer service manager and coordinator at the Mt. Blue High School teaching branch.

Bowering is a graduate of Dirigo High School. She has completed numerous courses focusing on banking and holds many certifications for supervision and leadership.

MaineGeneral Health opens additional Augusta site

MaineGeneral Health and the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 17 for MaineGeneral’s newest location, 21 Enterprise Drive, Augusta, a former Maine CareerCenter site. Housed at the new MaineGeneral location are Workplace Health, MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, Employee Health Services and Health Promotion & Wellness.

Doctor joins Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice

Dr. Karly Bishop, an osteopath, has joined the Franklin Memorial Hospital medical staff as a provider at Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice in Farmington. Bishop started providing interim care at the practice in September 2018 before deciding to join on a full-time, permanent basis.

Bishop received her medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Suwanee, Georgia, followed by a three-year family medicine residency at Carolinas Healthcare System/Blue Ridge in Morganton, North Carolina. She additionally completed a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Plus One Program at Maine Dartmouth in Augusta.

Besides providing primary care, Bishop also practices osteopathic manipulative medicine, a component of osteopathic medicine that can be used alone or in combination with other medical treatments. Osteopathic manipulative medicine is currently available to Farmington Family Practice patients only and may be used for treating musculoskeletal problems and other disorders.

Bishop’s professional interests also include treating children, including those with special needs, and nutrition.

Franklin Health Farmington Family Practice is located in the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus.

