OAKLAND — The Fifth annual Oakfest will be held Friday through Sunday, July 26-28.
New this year is Oakfest’s first Movies at the Waterfront, presented by Kingdom Life Church, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Oakland Boat Landing (weather permitting) at 22 Old Belgrade Ave. Bring chairs and blankets to watch a family friendly movie under the stars with the community.
On Saturday, ShineOn Oakland Day, festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Williams Elementary School, 55 Pleasant St., with a 75-booth ShineOnOakland Open Air Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will feature Maine-made artisans and crafters, a variety of food vendors, children’s activities (bounce houses, slides, carnival games and ShineOnCass kindness projects), a petting zoo, classic cruise car show, educational booths and bands all day, and more. The Messalonskee High School Ripple Dipple Encore will perform at 5 p.m. and the Oakfest Street Dance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, a Kids Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Fifth annual Oakfest Paddle, Pedal & Pound Triathlon at the Oakland Boat Landing, 22 Old Belgrade Ave. This event for all levels of athletes begins with a 2.5-mile kayak or canoe paddle on Messalonskee Lake, transitioning to a 12-mile bike ride along Messalonskee stream. The final leg is a 3.1-mile run through town, looping through wooded trails and finishing back at the boat landing.
Competitors can enter individually, or as a three-person team. Registration will cost $55 for individuals and $120 per team. An awards ceremony will follow the race. The Kids Fun Run is free. Spectators are welcome to come cheer on all participants. To register for the Kids Fun Run and Triathlon, visit oakfestmaine.com.
The ShineOnCass Foundation will collect school snack donations for local school food pantries as part of the ShineOnCass Snack Project. Bring individually packaged, nonperishable snack donations to help fill a school bus and stock the shelves this fall for students in need at Oakland schools. Donations will be accepted all weekend at Oakfest.
To register a booth, secure food or vendor space, volunteer at ShineOnOakland Day, or for more information , call Kathy Paradis at 465-7358 or visit oakfestmaine.com. For information about the ShineOnCass Snack Project, visit shineoncass.org.
