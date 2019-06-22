OAKLAND — The Fifth annual Oakfest will be held Friday through Sunday, July 26-28.

New this year is Oakfest’s first Movies at the Waterfront, presented by Kingdom Life Church, beginning at 8 p.m. at the Oakland Boat Landing (weather permitting) at 22 Old Belgrade Ave. Bring chairs and blankets to watch a family friendly movie under the stars with the community.

Children of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, slides, carnival games, face painting, arts and crafts, kindness projects and many other fun events as part of the children’s activities offered at the Fifth annual Oakfest on July 27 in Oakland. Photo courtesy of Oakfest Anya Fegal helped collect food donations last year as part of ShineOn Oakland Day at Oakfest 2018. This year, the ShineOnCass Foundation will collect nonperishable, individually packaged school snacks for Oakland school food pantries. Donations are accepted all weekend at Oakfest, as well as before the event at Camden National Bank and Buddies Meats & Groceries in Oakland. Photo courtesy of Oakfest Camp Manitou Band is among multiple bands scheduled to perform throughout ShineOn Oakland Day, Saturday, July 27, as part of Oakfest 2019. For a full schedule of music and entertainment, visit oakfestmaine.com. Photo courtesy of Oakfest ShineOn Oakland Open Air Market will be held Saturday, July 27, at Williams Elementary School at 55 Pleasant Street in Oakland. Photo courtesy of Oakfest Biker and event organizer Holly Mackenzie was among 85 participants in the 2018 Oakfest Paddle, Pedal and Pound Triathalon. This year’s fifth annual triathalon will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Oakland Boat Landing and will feature a Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m. To register, visit oakfestmaine.org. Photo courtesy of Oakfest Avery Charland paints kindness messages on rocks to share in her community at last year’s ShineOn Oakland Day. Kindness projects will be part of a full field of free children’s activities planned for Oakfest 2019, including carnival games, bounce houses, slides and more, July 27, on the grounds of Williams Elementary School in Oakland. Photo courtesy of Oakfest Silverston Sporting Ranch BBQ Bar and its owner, Denise Murchison, will be back again this year along with dozens of Maine food vendors at Oakfest 2019 on Saturday, July 27. Photo courtesy of Oakfest Kayakers on Messalonskee Lake prepare for the first leg of the Paddle, Pedal and Pound Triathalon at last year’s Oakfest. The event includes a 2.5 mile kayak/canoe, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run to the finish. To register, visit “Events” at oakfestmaine.com. Photo courtesy of Oakfest

On Saturday, ShineOn Oakland Day, festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Williams Elementary School, 55 Pleasant St., with a 75-booth ShineOnOakland Open Air Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will feature Maine-made artisans and crafters, a variety of food vendors, children’s activities (bounce houses, slides, carnival games and ShineOnCass kindness projects), a petting zoo, classic cruise car show, educational booths and bands all day, and more. The Messalonskee High School Ripple Dipple Encore will perform at 5 p.m. and the Oakfest Street Dance is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, a Kids Fun Run will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the Fifth annual Oakfest Paddle, Pedal & Pound Triathlon at the Oakland Boat Landing, 22 Old Belgrade Ave. This event for all levels of athletes begins with a 2.5-mile kayak or canoe paddle on Messalonskee Lake, transitioning to a 12-mile bike ride along Messalonskee stream. The final leg is a 3.1-mile run through town, looping through wooded trails and finishing back at the boat landing.

Competitors can enter individually, or as a three-person team. Registration will cost $55 for individuals and $120 per team. An awards ceremony will follow the race. The Kids Fun Run is free. Spectators are welcome to come cheer on all participants. To register for the Kids Fun Run and Triathlon, visit oakfestmaine.com.

The ShineOnCass Foundation will collect school snack donations for local school food pantries as part of the ShineOnCass Snack Project. Bring individually packaged, nonperishable snack donations to help fill a school bus and stock the shelves this fall for students in need at Oakland schools. Donations will be accepted all weekend at Oakfest.

To register a booth, secure food or vendor space, volunteer at ShineOnOakland Day, or for more information , call Kathy Paradis at 465-7358 or visit oakfestmaine.com. For information about the ShineOnCass Snack Project, visit shineoncass.org.

