The crash of a small plane in Bar Harbor left its three occupants with only minor injuries Saturday morning, local fire officials said.

Bar Harbor fire and police crews responded to a report of a plane crash in a marshy area behind Mount Desert Island High School, on Eagle Lake Road, around 10:47 a.m., according to news release from the fire department. Responders found the plane, which had three people inside, with help from a Maine Forest Service helicopter.

All three people sustained minor injuries and were able to walk from the plane. They were then taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital. No other details about the crash were available.

The investigation of the crash was turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

