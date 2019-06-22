DAVIDSON, N.C. — Anna Ramgren, of Waterville, graduated May 21 from Davidson College with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Ramgren, daughter of John and Sarah Ramgren, graduated magna cum laude and was inducted into the honor society Phi Beta Kappa in the spring of 2019.

Ramgren was among approximately 500 students who received undergraduate degrees during a commencement ceremony held on the lawn in front of Chambers Building on its campus.

Share

filed under: