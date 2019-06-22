The Harlow’s Barn Party, a fundraising event, will take place Saturday, June 29, in East Winthrop.

During the day, 15 artists will make artwork on location in response to the numerous historic barns of Old Village Road in East Winthrop. The artwork produced from the day will then be up for bids during a silent auction fundraiser to benefit programming at the gallery, according to a news release from the Harlow in Hallowell.

Artwork by Ed Buonvecchio, of Manchester. Photo by Ed Buonvecchio Artwork by Nathan Allard, of Somerville. Photo by Nathan Allard Artwork by Judith Schuppien, of Pittston. Photo by Judith Schuppien Artwork by Lisa Kyle, of Waldoboro. Photo by Lisa Kyle Artwork by Jeanne Ouellette, of Lovell. Photo by Jeanne Ouellette

The participating artists will include: Valerie Porter, of Augusta; Rebecca Hedgpeth, of Brunswick; Paul Cyr and Angie Blevins, both of Hallowell; Falls: Robert Kahler, of Lisbon Falls; Jeanne Ouellette, of Lovell; Edward Buonvecchio, Helene Farrar, both of Manchester; Judith Schuppien, of Pittston; Nathan Allard, of Somerville; Lisa Kyle, of Waldoboro; Gale Davison, of Waterville; Kay Morris, William Cesario, both of West Gardiner; and Penny Markley, of Winthrop.

An after party and silent auction fundraiser to benefit the Harlow is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m., beverages and appetizers will be provided. Bidding for the silent auction will be open from 4:45 to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the auction will be split 50/50 between the Harlow and the artists.

Tickets cost $25 for member or $30 for nonmembers.

For tickets or more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

