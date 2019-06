Regarding “Trump compares wife to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis,” Kennebec Journal, June 15.

Donald Trump says first lady Melania is an icon on the same order of Jacqueline Kennedy. I am thankful Trump has pointed this out as no one would have noticed otherwise. Surprisingly and much out of character, Trump failed to also boast that, like Jackie, Melania is the wife of a philanderer. Can readers cite any other time Trump has passed up a chance to boast?

Phillip Davis

West Gardiner

