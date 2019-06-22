The Waterville Department of Public Works has announced that the final day for brush drop-off will be Friday, June 28.
A compost bin for yard and garden waste, leaves and grass clippings will continue to be available for residents throughout the summer.
For further information, call the Public Works Department at 680-4744.
