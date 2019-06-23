Some tried to save money by camping outside, cooking on a propane burner or showering with a garden hose.

Others tried selling their homes but found no takers because of the exorbitant electric bills.

Many received no bills at all, until the final tally was more than they could afford.

When these Central Maine Power customers complained that the invoices were wrong, the company provided a litany of excuses: someone was stealing their electricity, faulty appliances were sucking up more electricity, or their children were playing too many computer games.

More than 100,000 residential and commercial customers – and likely many more – were victims of the power company’s billing system fiasco. CMP won’t comment on individual disputes, but has said the number of complaints have leveled off.

For many customers, however, the nightmare continues.

Here are some of their stories.

Kilowatts keep flowing even after motel owner closes for winter

 

Cut back on kids’ video game time, toddler’s parents are told

 

Family showers at Boys & Girls Club, forgos electric lighting

 

Account balance is zero in March; $1,500 past-due bill arrives months later

 

‘CMP is holding my business hostage,’ ice cream shop owner says

 

Disabled retirees use blankets, garden sprayer to offset runaway bills

 

Carpenter tries to sell home, but utility bills spook buyers

 

Electrician, plumber scratch their heads over Woolwich woman’s bills

 

Cheese maker fears losing her Greenwood farm

 

To save on electricity, family and its livestock sacrifice comfort

 

Bills mount at Pittston home with just a refrigerator running

 

Monthly bills for solar-focused farmers range from $13 to $641

 

