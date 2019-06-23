A Freeport woman driving a motorcycle died after a colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Townhouse Road, Deering Ridge Road and Webber Road in Waterboro on Saturday.

Kimberly Sawyer, 53, of Freeport struck a 2016 Fiat SUV that was being driven by Cara Crabb-Burnham, 33, of Framingham, Massachusetts.

Sawyer was traveling west on Townhouse Road about noon Saturday on a 2018 Harley-Davidson when she struck Crabb-Burnham, who was traveling north on Deering Ridge Road. Crabb-Burnham was hit by Sawyer at the intersection on the passenger side of the SUV.

“The intersection is a two-way intersection that has a stop sign at Deering Ridge Road and a stop sign at Webber Road. The Townhouse Road traffic does not have to stop at the intersection,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Maine Warden Service.

