Landon and Karyn Hixon of Richmond and Susan Graziano of Connecticut wish to announce the engagement of their daughter Aisha Ellen Hixon of Gardiner to Alexander Charles Smith of Gardiner, son of Scott Smith and Cheryl Mitchell of New Hampshire and Merri Tucker of California.

Aisha is a 2006 graduate from Richmond High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Southern Maine and a Master of Education from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Aisha is employed with Iris Network as a Vision Rehab Therapist and works on their small farm in Gardiner.

Alexander is a 2006 graduate from Minuteman Tech in Lexington, MA and from CSCA Pasadena California in 2008. He is employed with Spectrum as a Field Technician and also works on their small farm in Gardiner.

An August 2020 wedding is planned.

