Being a first time writer to the the editorial page I feel that this topic is worth being made aware of. I am an avid supporter of Trek Across Maine, however I feel it should be pointed out that one section of the new course is dangerous. I live in the area of Route 225 in Rome and traveling it on the day of the trek, I found it extremely compromising for the driver of an automobile, not to mention the bicyclist, and oncoming traffic, to allow the three-foot boundary while going around them when approaching the crest of hills and blind corners. It puts everybody in harm’s way not to be able to see any oncoming traffic. I know this might seem petty, however driving the five-six miles of that road and encountering all the bicyclists with no bike lane for them, I wonder if that part of the course should be rerouted to one with a bike lane. It would be too bad for something drastic to happen during such a great cause.

Daniel Joseph

Rome

Share

< Previous

Next >