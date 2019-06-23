Maine Forest Rangers came to the aid of two uninjured hikers from Baxter State Park on Saturday.

The rangers confirmed Sunday afternoon that the hikers made it safely out of the park.

A flight crew “was unable to extract the two uninjured hikers from below the Knife Edge (trail) due to gusty, erratic mountain winds. Instead, we lowered gear (tent, food, water, medical kit,) to the hikers for an overnight stay,” according to the Maine Forest Rangers’ Facebook page.

The Knife Edge trail on Mount Katahdin is considered difficult.

The hikers were “off-trail” and rangers were “devising a plan to reach them for escort back to a hike-able trail.” The state park rangers are “mountaineering experts and have the situation well in hand,” according to the Facebook post.

