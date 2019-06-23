Tiffany Fletcher practically grew up at Maine Veterans’ Homes — Augusta. Her father, Mark, has worked at MVH Augusta since 2016 and her mother Melissa has worked at the home since Tiffany was 3 years old, according to a news release from Molly Lovell-Keely, communications and stewardship coordinator at Maine Veterans’ Home.

As a young child, Tiffany shared holidays and special events with residents and staff at MVH Augusta, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that she chose to share her wedding day with them as well.

The bride’s cousin, Tammy Fletcher, spreads flower petals down the aisle. Photo courtesy of the Maine Veterans' Homes - Augusta The bride made cupcakes for guests and friends and family brought dishes for the potluck dinner. Photo courtesy of the Maine Veterans' Homes - Augusta

Tiffany, 21, of Albion, married Tresten Bergeron, of Fairfield, also 21, at the Cony Road Home on June 1. The ceremony was shared with about 75 family members, friends and of course many residents on the back patio and the reception was a potluck event in the activities room. Many residents dressed up for the wedding and were eager to share in the couple’s special day, according to the release.

The couple had their first dance at the reception and even shared some dances with residents. The room was decorated in their wedding colors and wedding goers were treated to dessert cupcakes that Tiffany made herself, according to the release.

The bride has worked at MVH Augusta since the age of 16, and now works full time in the activities department. The groom had previously worked in the kitchen.

