I am curious how many others are appalled and saddened by the loss of all trees and shrubbery at Interstate 95 exit 109 in Augusta. It is so shocking to observe this terrible destruction. I wonder who authorized this and why? I haven’t been able to find out any information. And I just read another reader’s reaction in the June 17 letters to the editor so I know that I am not alone!

Candy Gagnon

West Gardiner

