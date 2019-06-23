Wiscasset Village might look like a construction project but behind the orange barrels and rippling caution tape are the open doors of beautiful galleries, new and familiar shops and music during the season’s first Wiscasset Art Walk scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

A new stop on Wiscasset Art Walk day is the Farmers’ Market on the commercial pier, starting at 3 p.m. Shop for local farm-grown groceries then head over to Treats for a wine tasting from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

This season, the gallery at 64 Main St. becomes the Weaving Project — a drop-in, hands-on art project for adults and children. With very little guidance, visitors can choose from an abundance of colorful materials to create simple and unique weaving to take home or leave behind for a “community wall.” Local guest artists also will display their work in the gallery. In June, dream-inspired paintings by Kate Nordstrom and abstract photos by Mark Tripp add color and depth to the creative fun.

Volunteers from local community organizations will be on hand to describe their healing art projects, ancient artifacts, and share anecdotes. The Garden Club of Wiscasset will return with fresh flowers from members’ gardens, perfect to take home for the dining table.

Wiscasset Art Walks are held on the last Thursday of the summer months: June 27, July 25, Aug. 29 and Sept. 26. Participant sites are marked with colorful streamers and touring maps are available throughout the Village.

Lead sponsors for Wiscasset Art Walk 2019 are Donna and Frank Barnako. Major Sponsors are Ames True Value, Big Barn Coffee, Carl M.P. Larrabee Agency, Carriage House Gardens, Emotions in Writing, Fogg Art Restoration, Peter H. Eaton & Joan Brownstein Antiques, Red’s Eats, and Wiscasset Woods Lodge; with additional sponsors BIRCH and Rock Paper Scissors.

For more information, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email Lucia Droby at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: