Skowhegan Savings Bank has announced the following area graduates were awarded 2019 Skowhegan Savings College Scholarships.

Emily Bartley, of Clinton, a graduate of Lawrence High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and enrolled in an Emergency Medical Technicians class. She was active in theater and music being selected by the National Association of Music Education as a member of the All Eastern Choir and drum major for the marching band. Through the use of her musical talents, she helped orchestrate a series of benefit concerts to raise money for local charities.

Bartley plans to attend the University of Southern Maine.

Taylor Davis, a graduate of Cony High School, is an honors student. She is on the National Honor Society and German Honors Society being recognized by the KVAC for All-Academics and receiving the Excellence in German award.

She played field hockey, lacrosse and on the unified basketball teams. In her spare time, Davis volunteered at Togus VA Medical Center, at youth sports camps and at her grandparents’ retirement home.

She plans to attend the Maine College of Health Professions.

Brooke Egan, a graduate of Rangeley Lakes Regional High School, is an accomplished student and athlete. She served as president of student council, is a member of the National Honor Society, was a delegate for Dirigo Girls State and earned the President’s Award for outstanding academic excellence.

As an athlete, she received All-Star recognition in both soccer and basketball of which she served as team captain for both varsity teams. Egan dedicates a lot of her time volunteering for the Rangeley community.

She plans to attend the University of Maine and going into the medical field.

Isabella Herrick, a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, served as student body president, is on the National Honor Society and represented her school at Girl’s State. She was active in drama, yearbook, the prom committee and various charitable community endeavors.

Herrick plans to attend Thomas College and become a social studies teacher.

Ashley LaGross, of Anson, a graduate of Mt. Abram Regional High School. LaGross, was an honor roll student involved in the art club, outdoor club, track and robotics club. For the past four years, she volunteered for the United Methodist Economic Ministry helping to run the food pantry and organizing food drives.

Dayle Pooler, a graduate of Skowhegan Area High School, was enrolled at the Somerset Career and Technical Center in the digital graphics program. She’s been involved in the Upward Bound program, SkillsUSA and sang in the school chorus.

Pooler plans to attend Belmont University.

Jessica Turcotte, a graduate of Madison Area Memorial High School, is a National Honor Society member. Turcotte has received numerous outstanding achievement awards in academics and serves on student government.

Outside of her academics, she was involved in soccer, basketball, softball, competitive cheering and band. She volunteered her time at a local soup kitchen and through the unified basketball program working with special needs students in her school district.

Turcotte plans to attend Saint Joseph’s College.

The Skowhegan Savings Scholarship Program awards seven $2,000 scholarships to graduating seniors attending high schools in the municipalities of which the bank has branches.

