FARMINGTON — When Megan Brown was younger, she watched Julia Child cooking on television with her grandmother.

So inspired was Brown that as an adult she has a tattoo of Child on the inside of her right arm, extending to her hand.

It is like she is cooking with her, Brown said of Child.

The 34-year-old Farmington woman is a self-taught baker. She watched her “grammies” bake as she grew up, and has enjoyed baking since she was a child.

On this particular day, Brown is making frosting, decorating vanilla cupcakes, and baking a tart in her commercial kitchen. The decorations for an astronaut galaxy theme cake sit in a nearby container on the table.

As she adds the toppings to the cupcakes including chocolate pearl sprinkles for eyes, it starts to look like a face. She moved her piping bag full of dark frosting in squiggly motions to go around the edge of each cupcake. In seconds, a lion’s face comes clear.

Though she loves to cook, baking has always been her favorite part.

When she worked at Madore’s Market in West Farmington several years ago, she used to make items to bring in to share.

She now has a variety of places she sells her baked goods. Among them is her Tequila lime tart, which is on the menu at Uno Mas Mexican Style Grill and Tap in Farmington. Her baked goods are also on sale at Arkay Pizza, Ron’s Market, The Mercantile, Madore’s Market, Up Front & Pleasant Gourmet, and Troll Valley Disc Golf and Campground, all in Farmington.

She also takes orders for her business she runs out of her residence above Celebrations Unlimited Party Store off Fyfe Road — Meg’s Sweets.

Her Facebook is https://www.facebook.com/megssweets17/ and her number is 207-491-3491.

“I try to stick with Maine flavors,” Brown said.

Among her specialties are the Tequila lime tart, WTF brownies, strawberry crumb cheese cakes, raspberry rhubarb crisp bars, lemon poppy seed brownies, and coffee brandy whoopie pies. Her list of goodies goes on and on.

“I like old school,” she said.

Her business has expanded through word of mouth, her Facebook page and competing in Maine’s Best Bakers competition in late 2017 in Portland. She lost but won the popular vote. Since then people have traveled from as far away as Harpswell to buy her baked creations.

“I’m making something every day, Monday through Friday,” Brown said. “People have been incredibly supportive.”

