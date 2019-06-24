SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Mark Dufour, of Winthrop, and Samuel Kupiec, of North Monmouth, received degrees on June 16 from Union College during its 225th commencement in Memorial Fieldhouse.
Dufour graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in biology.
Kupiec graduated with a Bachelor’s of Mechanical Engineering degree magna cum laude majoring in mechanical engineering.
