SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Mark Dufour, of Winthrop, and Samuel Kupiec, of North Monmouth, received degrees on June 16 from Union College during its 225th commencement in Memorial Fieldhouse.

Dufour graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in biology.

Kupiec graduated with a Bachelor’s of Mechanical Engineering degree magna cum laude majoring in mechanical engineering.

Share

< Previous

filed under: