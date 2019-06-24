Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon announced Monday she will challenge Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

Gideon, a four-term representative from Freeport, said she will run against Collins “because Mainers deserve a senator who will always put our state first.”

Gideon, 47, a Democrat, has flirted with the idea of a Senate run since last fall, when Collins faced enormous pressure over her vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Gideon is in her fourth and final term in the Maine House and has been speaker for the last two.

It was widely assumed that the House speaker – regarded as a top Democratic contender in the 2020 race – would wait until after the Legislature adjourned to announce a Senate bid.

Gideon has also led the charge during the legislative session on several bedrock Democratic issues – including expanding access to abortion and offering paid family leave – that could play well with many swing female voters in Maine.

Collins, 66, has not said definitively that she will seek another term, but has raised nearly $4 million in campaign funds and is widely expected to fight to retain her seat. She was first elected in 1996.

Collins last won re-election in 2014, defeating Democrat Shenna Bellows, former head of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and now a state senator, with more than 68 percent of the vote.

At least two other Democrats have also said they will try to become the party’s nominee for the seat, which will be decided in a ranked-choice primary next June.

Bre Kidman, a Saco attorney and activist, announced she would seek the party’s backing in the race in April, and earlier this month longtime progressive lobbyist Betsy Sweet, who made an unsuccessful bid for the governor’s office in 2018 announced that she too would seek the party’s nomination.

Sweet issued a statement Monday welcoming Gideon to the race.

“I look forward to a positive and robust primary contest with Sara, with forums and debates in every corner of the state to give Mainers a real choice for who will replace Sen. Susan Collins,” Sweet said.

Collins is also expected to face at least one challenger from the right, as Derek Levasseur, a Fairfield Republican, has said he will seek his party’s nomination in the June 2020 primary. Lavasseur has registered as a candidate with the Federal Elections Commission but has not reported raising any campaign contributions.

Gideon’s announcement Monday drew a quick response from Republicans at the national level with the National Republican Senate Committee issuing a statement calling Collins “the most independent Senator in the country…” The committee, a PAC set up to hold on to the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, also attacked Gideon calling her an “extreme partisan” and claiming she was chosen by “Washington Democrats” including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

Demi Kouzounas, the chair of the Maine Republican Party, also lashed out in a prepared statement Monday saying Gideon, “has done nothing but work against Mainers’ best interests.”

This story will be updated.

