AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills signed a package of bills on Monday that aim to reduce prescription drug prices, including one measure allowing the state to act as a drug wholesaler to purchase cheaper medications from Canada.

Mills said the bills will help address what she described as “unsustainable” and “intolerable” prices increases that force many Mainers to choose between paying for medications or other necessities.

“Today I think Maine takes a really major step forward in tackling the skyrocketing prescription drug prices we’ve seen and standing up for the interests of Maine people and Maine consumers,” Mills said at a signing ceremony in her State House office.

Lowering prescription drug prices has long been a bipartisan issue in Maine, which has one of the oldest populations in the country and a large population of lower-income or fixed-income residents. Each of the bills signed into law by Mills on Monday passed with either unanimous or overwhelming support in both the House and Senate.

One bill would direct the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to design a drug importation program from Canada in which the state either acts as the wholesaler or contracts with a licensed wholesaler. The program, which is subject to federal approval, would require that all imported drugs meet Food and Drug Administration safety and health standards.

Similar bills have been signed into law this year in Florida and Colorado.

Another bill would require manufacturers of drugs that increased in price 20 percent or more during a calendar year to disclose the reasons for that jump. A Maine Prescription Drug Affordability Board, meanwhile, created by another bill, would set spending targets on drugs for public agencies.

In an effort to reduce potential profiteering, a fourth bill would impose tighter financial disclosure requirements on the pharmacy benefit managers who act as the middleman between insurance providers and drug manufacturers to pass along savings to consumers or insurers.

