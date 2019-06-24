Monmouth Fire Department quickly knocked down a car fire that spread to a neighboring shed Monday afternoon on Academy Road.

First Assistant Chief Pat Smith said that, had the fire not been contained, it could have caused significant destruction because the shed connected the farmhouse to the barn and was attached on both sides.

“We were very fortunate,” Smith said. “It was a very quick, good stop.”

Smith said a man had been working on the vehicle at 319 Academy Road when it ignited. He was able to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, but the fire rekindled and was noticed by a passerby.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. Smith said it was fully extinguished about a half an hour later.

The man working on the car burned his hand, Smith said, but it wasn’t clear if he sustained the injury when the fire ignited or while trying to extinguish it.

Fire crews from Winthrop, Greene, Leeds and Wales also responded to the call, though the mutual aid request was later canceled.

