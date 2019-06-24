A 26-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed in the abdomen late Sunday night in Parsonsfield following a fight that started on social media.

Sheriff Bill King said the incident began when the victim, who is 20 weeks pregnant, and her husband were involved in a social media argument during which threats were exchanged with another couple. The couples decided to meet at the old Box Shop on Sokokis Road in Parsonsfield.

After the couples arrived at the Box Shop, the argument continued and escalated into a physical fight between the victim’s husband and another man, King said.

“The victim’s husband was getting the best of his mutual combatant when the man’s fiancee, Danielle Emery, 18, of Porter, interceded and kicked the victim’s husband,” King said. “This infuriated the victim, who then got into a physical altercation with Danielle and they began to fight.”

During the fight, Emery pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, King said.

King said social media posts “clearly demonstrated it was common knowledge that the victim was pregnant.”

The victim, whose hometown was not released, was having difficulty breathing and was rushed to Bridgton Hospital. She was then taken by Life Flight to Central Maine Medical Center.

King said the victim’s condition was not available Monday morning.

Emery was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault. Her bail was set at $50,000. She is expected to be arraigned via video appearance Monday morning and is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court on Aug. 23.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: