Waterville Creates! will kick off its fourth consecutive year of Waterville Rocks! with The Mallett Brothers Band and Hymn for Her at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, in Castonguay Square in downtown Waterville.

The Mallett Brothers are an independent, nationally touring sextet with albums chock-full of crackling Americana, a foot-stomping patchwork of country, folk and rock.

Hymn for Her is a duo that injects juiced-up backwoods country blues with desert rock psychedelia.

The series of free and family-friendly outdoor concerts will feature regional acts, including Enter the Haggis, and Kat Wright from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, June 28, July 5, July 26 and Aug. 2 in Castonguay Square. Along with music, the concert series will offer a beer garden by The Proper Pig selling beverages and food for adults of age, and also will host the Stone Fox Farm Creamery Food Truck for all ages.

The concert series is hosted by the Waterville Opera House and sponsored by local businesses, organizations and patrons of the arts. The series is designed to provide free cultural programming for the community and offer a new way to animate downtown Waterville.

Bring a blanket or chairs. In the event of rain, all Waterville Rocks! concerts will be performed inside the Waterville Opera House.

For more information, visit operahouse.org.

