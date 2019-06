Rep. Chloe Maxmin from District 88 (Chelsea, Whitefield, Jefferson and part of Nobleboro) will host her June Coffee with Chloe from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Blueberry Hill Farm, 101 Old Madden Road, in Jefferson. Coffee will still be served.

The session has adjourned in Augusta for the year, so come to talk about the last few weeks of session and what the rest of 2019 holds.

For more information or questions, contact 200-6224 or [email protected].

