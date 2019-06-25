MANCHESTER, N.H. — Saint Anselm College student Amelie Crowe, of Farmington, a freshman English and great books major, has been accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year success, for the 2018-19 academic year.

To be eligible for invitation, students must be enrolled full-time at an institution with an active chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta and have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in their first semester or first year.

Alpha Lambda Delta was founded in 1924 by Maria Leonard, the Dean of Women at the University of Illinois, to recognize academic excellence among freshman women. One year prior, Dean Thomas Arkle Clark had founded Phi Eta Sigma, an honor society to recognize academic excellence among freshman men. Both groups became coeducational in 1976 in response to Title IX. Alpha Lambda Delta has grown to over 280 chapters and has initiated more than 1 million students.

