MOUNT VERNON — A Universe of Stories, a summer reading program, will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, June 28, with Flight Attendant Ivan Borja talking to children about airplanes and how they fly through slides and models at Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road.

At this time, children will be encouraged to set their summer reading goals, get their reading charts and book marks as well as tickets to a Sea Dogs Game. Refreshments will be served.

The rest of the programs will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesdays in July at the library and will center on this year’s theme — A Universe of Stories. Plans include a rocket launch, ongoing creation of a spaceship made from a large cardboard box, a cookie moon phase activity, space slime, airplane craft, and universe mobiles. A light snack will be served each week. Sign up is not necessary but appreciated for these weekly events.

Tickets to the Farmington Fair will be awarded at the end of the Summer Reading Program to all children who meet their goals.

Topics for July include:

• Airplane Model Craft on July 3,

• Rocket Launch with Tara Marble, Cooperative Extension Service is set for July 10,

• Universe Mobiles on July 17,

• Galaxy Slime is scheduled for July 24, and

• Space Stations including Cookie Moon Phases, Gravity Drip and Craters will take place on July 31.

Participants are reminded to bring their reading logs to redeem their ticket to the fair. A snack will be served.

Reading logs may be returned until Sept. 1, so keep reading to meet each goal, or set a new one.

Library hours in June are 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. During July and August, hours are 3-6 p.m. Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 293-2565.

