WATERVILLE — Educare Central Maine has opened the last available classroom space in its facility as part of the federal Early Head Start: Child Care Partnership grant with Kennebec Valley Community Action Program. The initial five-year grant from the Administration for Children and Families, creates 40 new openings across partnership settings in both childcare centers and family childcare homes, to support expanding childcare into central Maine, according to a news release from Educare.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” said Sarah Lavallee, associate director of Early Head Start, according to the release. “We know that childcare is a huge need for central Maine. This initial five-year grant will give us the ability to expand our services and development opportunities to reach more children and impact their earliest learning years.”

Educare Central Maine officially opened its remaining classroom the first week of June with the hiring of new teachers and enrolling eight new children. Seven other childcare providers across Waterville, Augusta and the greater Skowhegan area also will be able to open up slots for infants and toddlers at their facilities and will begin to receive professional development coaching for their staff, following the Educare coaching model developed in partnership with Maine Roads to Quality and the Center for Community Inclusion & Disabilities Studies at the University of Maine.

Tracye Fortin, director of KVCAP Child and Family Services and Educare said, “Educare continues to be a platform for change. Our approach to high-quality teaching practices includes imbedded professional development, use of data, family engagement, and partnership with both community and state. We now have the ability to positively impact 40 new families throughout our communities,” according to the release.

This initial five-year grant will help to strengthen Educare Central Maine’s strategic goal of providing and expanding professional development opportunities for teachers and childcare providers reaching hundreds of children.

Educare Central Maine is a learning and development center partnering with families and communities to ensure school readiness for children birth to age 5.

For more information, visit educarecentralmaine.org.

