MANCHESTER — Crews were battling a structure fire in the area of 24 Prescott Road in Manchester Tuesday morning, according to the town office.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m., according to emergency radio dispatches. The fire is near the Prescott Road intersection with Western Avenue

Crews were still battling the blaze shortly after 9 a.m. and additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

manchester maine
