The Augusta Colonial Theater will present the Jamie McLean Band, the first show of the 2019 Front Street Music Series, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at 139 Water St. in Augusta.

As a guitarist for New Orleans royalty Aaron Neville and Dirty Dozen Brass Band he’s toured the globe playing fiery guitar everywhere from Madison Square Garden to Japan’s Fuji Rock. His blue-eyed southern soul vocals ooze raw emotion and his top line songwriting chops tie everything together.

With hundreds of original compositions to his name McLean creates a musical gumbo that incorporates New Orleans soul, Delta blues, middle America roots and New York City swagger. This is the only Maine show scheduled as part of the band’s summer tour.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

For tickets or more information, visit augustacolonialtheater.org.

